Fayetteville tries outdoor seating area expansion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is welcoming people to experience just a little bit of normalcy while staying safe during this health crisis.

It’s called a micro-street closure. A section of on-street parking spaces on Block Avenue will be closed so the city can test out an expanded area of its outdoor seating.

Tables will be set up more than six feet apart under canopies in front of the businesses.

Mary McGetrick with the City of Fayetteville says it is a great way for people to stay socially distanced and still enjoy local restaurants.

“Enjoy an outdoor meal and be able to draw in some more customers for our local customers who are hurting,” she said.

The area will stay open until 11 p.m.