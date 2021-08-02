Fayetteville, UA seek federal funding to redesign 6-block segment of Maple Street

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced on Monday that, in collaboration with the University of Arkansas, it has submitted a $6.4 million federal grant application to reconstruct a six-block portion of Maple Street between Garland Avenue and the Razorback Greenway.

The Maple Street project has been in the planning stages for several years but has lacked the necessary funding for construction. Now, the city says it hopes an infusion of federal funding will get the project moving forward.

The plan calls for a “comprehensive street upgrade that will tie the UA Campus to the Razorback Greenway with a safe and attractive streetscape,” according to the city’s website.

Major elements of the project include: Construction of a 2-way cycle track along the south side of Maple street; signalization at Gregg Avenue and Maple street, and new sidewalks along both sides of Maple between Gregg Avenue and Garland Avenue.

Street view rendering of completed Maple Street project. Produced by the UofA Community Design Center.













In the city’s grant application document, it says the existing Maple Street cross-section has “significant safety and design deficiencies.”

The most notable deficiency, it says, is the excessive travel lane width coupled with inadequate sidewalk and bike facilities.

Proposed improvements also include reorienting four intersecting streets and one alleyway into one-way only northbound streets, eliminating left-turn movements onto this segment of Maple Street.

The grant application was submitted in July to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program, which will distribute $1 billion in discretionary funding for 2021.

According to the City of Fayetteville, the grant review process includes a benefit cost analysis (BCA), which estimates a return on investment for federal dollars. The BCA for the Maple Street project, it says, was calculated by independent analysis at 2.72 to 1, meaning that every dollar invested will create $2.72 in benefits.

You can view the full grant application below: