Fayetteville unlikely to follow Little Rock with Act 1002-defying mask mandate, city attorney says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Little Rock announced Thursday it will enact a mask mandate on city property, defying a state law that bans them. The attorney for Fayetteville said it’s unlikely the Northwest Arkansas city will follow suit.

#NEWS: @accessfay city attorney Kit Williams says it’s up to city council whether Fayetteville also defies Act 1002 by enacting a mask mandate–but adds he won’t recommend it.



He says he thinks @TomMarsLaw’s lawsuit is the best option for an injunction. #NWANews https://t.co/ydLlR5CRjG pic.twitter.com/JHUShE1R00 — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) August 5, 2021

Earlier in the pandemic, Fayetteville issued a mask mandate which went against a proclamation from Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R). City attorney Kit Williams said things are different this time, since Act 1002 is a state law.

Williams said it’s ultimately up to city council to decide, but he won’t advise members to do what Little Rock did.

“Even though I think that Act 1002 is reprehensible, it endangers my grandchildren, I don’t like it, that doesn’t mean we can ignore what the legislature’s done,” Williams said.

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse and Rogers Mayor Greg Hines both said their respective cities are unlikely to defy the law, as well.

“At this point, I don’t have any intention to do anything that would be considered a violation of recently-adopted state laws,” Hines said. “That’s not to say that I think these laws are based on any degree of sound judgement, science, or for that matter concern for the health of the community. These types of continued attacks on local control are not based on conservative principles. Furthermore, they remove the general public and local policymakers from decisions that affect our overall quality of life.”