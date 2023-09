FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville used a lightning-quick start against Fort Smith Northside and blanked the Grizzlies 56-0.

Bentonville West 63, Little Rock Central 0

Fayetteville 56, Fort Smith Northside 0

Little Rock Southwest 48, Rogers Heritage 6

Rogers 38, Farmington 3

Prairie Grove 44, Gravette 22

Greenland 14, Berryville 7

Conway 49, Springdale 0

