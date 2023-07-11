FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks was the top ranked VA hospital system in the South Central VA Health Care Network according to a recent survey.

A release says that the survey analyzes trust score interactions, which includes ease, effectiveness and emotion.

The South Central VA Health Care Network includes VA medical centers in Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, southeast Texas and northwest Florida.

“At the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, we believe every patient deserves not only the highest quality medical treatment, but also a warm and welcoming experience” Chief of Staff James Slezak said. “Our team strives to deliver outstanding customer service because we understand that healing starts with exceptional care and a supportive environment.”