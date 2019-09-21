Fayetteville vape shop manager reacts to Walmart eliminating e-cigarette sales

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Some of Northwest Arkansas’ vape shops anticipate getting additional business after Walmart announced it’ll stop selling e-cigarettes.

Jeffrey Church is the store manager for Ohmies on Martin Luther King Blvd. in Fayetteville, and he said the company’s decision is a knee-jerk reaction to what he called an “incomplete study”.

Church said, in his experience, vaping has helped people who would otherwise smoke cigarettes.

“For the customers that do get vape products from Walmart, I do recommend them coming and seeing a shop like us,” Church said. “I do think Walmart’s gonna do business. That’s a normal thing. They should come and see us.”

Church said his shop won’t follow in Walmart’s footsteps, and he doesn’t anticipate any vape shops in Northwest Arkansas doing so. He said the problems involve THC cartridges and not vapes themselves.