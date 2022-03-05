FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The inaugural Out of the Darkness Walk at the University of Arkansas was aimed at raising funds and awareness for suicide prevention.

More than 200 people gathered on campus to show their support for the cause on Saturday. Co-chair of the walk, Dominic Armijo, said mental health isn’t talked about enough, so he hopes the event sheds more light on it

“One of my big motivators is I had a dear friend of mine die of suicide last year and it was hard, and having a walk like this not only brings awareness but also remembers those you have lost,” Armijo said.

Organizers said they hope to have more walks in the future.