FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville is looking to use American Rescue Plan funds to fix water problems.

The city says the funds could fix a problematic water line in south Fayetteville.

The city also says it could also study how to improve the water quality at Lake Fayetteville and upgrade its water computer network.

The city expects the project to cost about $4.5 million out of the nearly 18 million it was awarded.