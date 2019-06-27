Breaking News
AT&T/DIRECTV blacks out local TV stations

Fayetteville woman accused of pepper-spraying kids and woman after argument

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

A Fayetteville woman is accused of attacking a woman and her two infants with a can of pepper spray while the kids were strapped into their car seats.

Ta’kyria Barber, 18, was arrested in connection with two counts of second-degree battery, two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and engaging in a violent criminal group activity.

Multiple witnesses stated they heard Barber yell “F*** you and your babies,” after an argument broke out between multiple people. 

She then pulled out a large can of pepper spray, spraying the entire car and occupants, according to a police report. 

Barber was arrested on Tuesday night. She was released on June 26 at 4:45 p.m. Her next court date will be on July 22.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss