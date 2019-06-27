Fayetteville woman accused of pepper-spraying kids and woman after argument

A Fayetteville woman is accused of attacking a woman and her two infants with a can of pepper spray while the kids were strapped into their car seats.

Ta’kyria Barber, 18, was arrested in connection with two counts of second-degree battery, two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and engaging in a violent criminal group activity.

Multiple witnesses stated they heard Barber yell “F*** you and your babies,” after an argument broke out between multiple people.

She then pulled out a large can of pepper spray, spraying the entire car and occupants, according to a police report.

Barber was arrested on Tuesday night. She was released on June 26 at 4:45 p.m. Her next court date will be on July 22.