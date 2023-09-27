WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville woman accused of stealing over a dozen packages has pleaded not guilty.

Abigale Armstrong, 21, is charged with residential burglary, theft of property and 16 counts of theft of mail or packages.

Armstrong was arrested on Sept. 2 after she was identified by Fayetteville police in surveillance footage from the Mountain Ranch Apartment complex.

Video from the apartment complex showed Armstrong carrying a tote and putting items in it.

Court documents allege that Armstrong took 16 packages belonging to other people.

During her arraignment on Sept. 25, Armstrong entered the not guilty plea for all charges. She has a trial scheduled for March 25 in Washington County.