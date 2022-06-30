FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 28, a Fayetteville woman was arrested for allegedly attacking and threatening to kill another woman.

According to a preliminary report, a Fayetteville police officer was dispatched to the horseshoe pits at 10 W. 15th Street at approximately 5:25 p.m. on June 28 after Elaina Ramirez, 43, was reported “walking around with a knife.” The responding officer saw a woman matching Ramirez’s description “toss a small black object towards the curb” before walking in the officer’s direction.

She was told to get on the ground and was handcuffed and detained. Another woman told police that she was approaching the park at approximately 5:15 and “observed Ramirez arguing and waving a knife to an unknown female in the pavilion of the horseshoe pits.”

Ramirez then reportedly “focused her attention and anger” toward that witness and began to “yell and wave the knife at her.” The report states that Ramirez ripped the witness’ tank top and cut her with the knife on the upper left arm. When the witness attempted to leave, Ramirez chased her “while yelling profanities.”

While in police custody, Ramirez reportedly yelled in the witness’ direction that “she will kill her.” The suspect was transported to the Washington County jail.

She faces charges of second degree battery, aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. She is being held on a $15,000 bond and has a court appearance set for July 1.