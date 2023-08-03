GREENVILLE, S.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former student at the University of Arkansas has been crowned as Miss Collegiate USA for 2023.

Jessica Hall, of Fayetteville, was representing Arkansas in the competition and was crowned on July 8 at South Carolina Children’s Theater in Greenville, South Carolina.

Hall recently completed a Master of Science degree in Agriculture and Extension Education from the University of Arkansas, with a focus in Agriculture Communication.

She currently serves as an intern with the marketing and communications team at Agriculture Future of America.

In addition to competing for the national title, the competitors also had the opportunity to compete for academic achievement awards, steam awards, community service awards and additional cash scholarships to assist in paying for their education.

She received a $40,000 scholarship to Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia, an exciting prize package worth over $50,000 to include a Miss Collegiate USA cash scholarship, a $1,000 scholarship from the Thomas M. Green Memorial Scholarship Fund, travel and photo shoot opportunities, local and national sponsor gifts, a sisterhood trip to Walt Disney World and a number of personal appearances.

Hall will now represent pageant’s platform of “Making College Affordable: Reducing Student Loan Debt.”