HANNIBAL, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville woman was driving the wrong way on U.S. Route 61 when she was struck by a teen and died, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Lori Cumpston, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:55 p.m., the report states. A 17-year-old was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

Both cars were totaled.