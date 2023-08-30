WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville woman arrested earlier this month for possessing and delivering methamphetamine and other drugs within proximity of a school has pleaded not guilty.

Teresa Little, 57, was arrested Aug. 14 for possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of psilocybin with purpose to deliver, possession of Schedule II controlled substance with purpose to deliver, possession of Schedule III controlled substance with purpose to deliver, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance with purpose to deliver and two counts of delivery of methamphetamine.

Little was within 600 feet of Ramay Junior High School and within 250 feet of a designated school bus stop for the Fayetteville School District when she allegedly possessed the drugs she was arrested for.

The Washington County Prosecuting Attorney added an enhancement to her charges for the proximity to the school. If convicted, she could face extra jail time for her drug charges.

A felony information sheet claims that on Dec. 8, 2022, Little possessed methamphetamine, psilocybin, Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Phendimetrazine Tartrate, Diazepam, Alprazolam, Carisoprodol and Tramadol with the purpose to deliver.

Little’s next court appearance is a status hearing scheduled for Feb. 15, 2024, in Washington County.