WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville woman accused of trafficking fentanyl that led to an overdose death has pleaded not guilty.

Christy Cawood, 37, was arrested on Aug. 25 and released on a $25,000 bond on Aug. 30.

According to a report from the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force, a detective was conducting surveillance on July 6 at a hotel in Fayetteville when Cawood and another person were located.

During the interaction, Cawood admitted to having fentanyl. Officers located 4.6 grams of fentanyl and 0.7 milliliters of fentanyl solution but did not arrest her.

She was later charged with trafficking fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia for this incident.

On Aug. 25, an officer from the Springdale Police Department responded to an overdose investigation. The victim was found face down on the floor with a used syringe in his hand. Officers later found a substance that tested positive for fentanyl.

The victim’s father informed officers that Cawood was his fentanyl dealer.

Police spoke to Cawood at her house. During a search of the residence, two children were found in a bedroom standing around one foot away from what police describe as a “shot glass” filled with a white powder that later tested positive for fentanyl.

The search yielded around 9.4 grams of fentanyl, 69 ecstasy tablets, one amphetamine pill, 15 suboxone strips, a digital scale, two meth pipes and multiple syringes.

Cawood is charged with aggravated death by delivery, trafficking fentanyl, possession of ecstasy with the purpose to deliver, possession of amphetamine with the purpose to deliver, possession of suboxone with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, proximity to certain facilities and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

During her arraignment on Oct. 2, Cawood pleaded not guilty to all charges in both cases. She has a trial scheduled for March 28, 2024, in Washington County.

Click here to read the full story of Cawood’s arrest.