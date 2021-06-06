Fayetteville youth softball returns to Gary Hampton

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Last week, KNWA/FOX24 reported Fayetteville youth softball had been pushed out of a softball complex built specifically for them, because of scheduling concerns.

In an update, the softball teams are back playing at the Gary Hampton Softball Complex.

“This is my first time playing on turf fields. I love softball, it’s my favorite sport,” says softball player Brooks Carroll.

They had been playing at the Lake Fayetteville parks instead of the Gary Hampton complex built explicitly for youth girls softball.

Fayetteville Parks and Rec. says the girls are back at Gary Hampton for the foreseeable future.

“We’ve been in the process of looking into that already just because of the way this season has gone and the feedback that we have gotten. But we’ve gone ahead and confirmed that they’re going to be at Gary Hampton next year,” said Parks and Rec. Recreation Program Manager, Dean Rawlings.

It’s not just the girls who are all smiles; coaches and parents are over the moon, too.

“My girls are proud of our team and I for trying to get this done. They can see you shouldn’t give up. If you see something and you want to make a difference, keep trying to talk to people and get the community involved,” said softball parent Areta Moseley.

“As the city grows and we add more recreational facilities, I hope that they keep girls in mind,” said Denton Kilpatrick, coach of one of the teams.

Rawlings says in addition to the girls getting their field back, the city and parents will form a girls youth sports committee to promote, fund and grow girls sports for years to come.