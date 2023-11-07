FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Square’s 30th annual Lights of the Ozarks will brighten up the streets starting Friday, Nov. 17.

The ceremonial flip of the giant switch will countdown to 6 p.m. followed by carols sung by the SONA Choir and the Lights of the Ozarks Parade.

Former Fayetteville Mayor, Marilyn Heifner who launched the Lights of the Ozarks in 1993, will serve as the Grand Marshal of the parade.

Along with the lights, four winter markets will take place at Fayetteville Town Center during Lights of the Ozarks:

Fruitcake, a kid-free holiday market on November 18

Mitzvah Holiday Art Market, with art from more than 50 local artists on December 1

Little Craft Show, featuring handmade arts and crafts on December 2

FayetteVINTAGE Market, presenting dozens of vintage vendors on December 15

Lights of the Ozarks will take place daily from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. until January 1, 2024. Other events and frequently asked questions can be found online.