FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s August First Thursday is canceled due to extreme heat, according to a Facebook post from Experience Fayetteville.

Experience Fayetteville reminds people to save the date for the next First Thursday on September 7.

Bentonville’s First Friday has not been canceled. Downtown Bentonville expects the monthly event to take place as planned on August 4 on the Bentonville Square from 3-9 p.m.