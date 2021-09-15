Fayetteville’s city health officer says COVID-19 vaccination rates rising by 1% each week

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday, July 8, 2021, that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. (Pfizer via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Board of Health met to discuss the latest vaccination efforts in Northwest Arkansas.

According to City Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey, vaccine numbers in the natural state are increasing by 1% each week.

Washington County has the highest number of people vaccinated in the state.

Vaccine hesitancy is still an issue in Northwest Arkansas especially in the African American community.

Efforts are being made to help increase efforts within the community.

“Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield is working with the NAACP chapters in Little Rock and Fayetteville to also see what those entities could do to help as well,” Sharkey said.

Sharkey says that full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for vaccines in children ages 5-11 could happen in mid-October.