Fayetteville’s class of 2021 graduates

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The class of 2021 is celebrating the end of an era as they receive their diplomas.

Today, graduates from Fayetteville High School, Fayetteville Virtual Academy, and the ALLPS School of Innovation all walked across the stage at Bud Walton Arena.

Graduate Kateri Smith is proud of her class for navigating through a difficult year. “We had three semesters essentially where we didn’t get a real high school experience, but I think we still managed to connect and really push through and I’m really proud of my grade for that.”

Commencement was split into three ceremonies, based on last name.