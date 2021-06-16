FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s upcoming ‘Cultural Arts Corridor’ has a new name — The Ramble.

The city announced the new name on Wednesday after a monthslong campaign that invited the public to submit ideas for the name of the new 50-acre public space.

Fayetteville's Cultural Arts Corridor has a new name — The Ramble. pic.twitter.com/UjCKzRWXk7 — Heath Higgs (@heath_higgs) June 16, 2021

Two names — The Ramble and Tanglewood — received the strongest positive reaction from participants in “The People’s Panel,” a collection of nearly 50 members of the public who signed up to provide feedback and help narrow down the list, the city said in a release on Wednesday.

The entire project previously known as the Cultural Arts Corridor is now The Ramble, which the city characterized as “a full embrace of the journey…not in a hurry to get from point A to point B, but rather, open to possibility…the concept falls nicely in sync with the cadence of a walk or a bike ride, spontaneous conversation, outdoor installations and gathering spaces.“

It’s also a nod to Arkansas native Levon Helm, a former member of The Band.

Within the The Ramble, areas north of Center Street will be referred to as “Upper Ramble” and areas south of Center Street will be called the “Lower Ramble.”

The Gregg Avenue natural area, meanwhile, will be named Tanglewood Park, referencing a nearby natural landmark – Tanglewood Branch Creek – which is located immediately to the east of the space.

The Fay Jones woods has retained its existing reference within the corridor, with elevated trails and green gathering spaces currently under construction.

The city says “Cultural Arts Corridor” will continue to be used to reference the overall project, however, new names and signage will be applied as construction is completed.

Phase one of the bond project, which passed Fayetteville voters as part of a 2019 infrastructure improvements bond package, is currently underway. This phase includes the aforementioned improvements to Fay Jones Woods, Razorback Greenway and replacement parking at the corner of Dickson Street and West Avenue.

For more information on the project, visit the city’s website.