BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Fayetteville sophomore three-sport star Jaison Delamar had two big decisions to make regarding his collegiate future and once he made the first, the second one was easy.

Delamar (5-10, 190), a 2025 prospect, committed to Arkansas baseball program on Saturday after deciding his future was destined for the diamond instead of the gridiron or the basketball court.

He then chose Arkansas over Tennessee and others and announced it after attending a Razorback camp on Saturday after having the offer for a year.

“Living in Fayetteville, watching the games and coming to the games and seeing the atmosphere and all the people, something about that made me really just want to stay home and be a Razorback and having the A on my hat makes me happy,” Delamar said. “I just love it here.”

Delamar is coming off a freshman season after which he was named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette’s Newcomer of the Year.

He hit .341 with 7 home runs, 5 doubles, 2 triples and 16 RBIs while scoring 19 runs and stealing 10 bases while also going 1-2 on the mound with three saves.

Delamar concentrated on pitching this summer with the Arkansas Sticks and touched 94 miles per hour with his fastball.

“I am definitely going to try and be a two-way player as long as I possibly can,” Delamar said. “If it stops and I have to do one, I’ll probably just stick to pitching because hitting gets harder as you go.”

Sticks head coach Chase Brewster raves about the athletic ability of Delamar, who moved up the varsity football team after his ninth grade season was over and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass in the Class 7A state championship game.

“Jason Delamar is one of the most talented kids that I have ever seen,” Sticks coach Chase Brewster said. “At any sport, at any position, he can do anything he wants on the football field, the basketball court, baseball field. He always excels in everything.

“The biggest question for Jaison going into this summer is was he going to play football or baseball in college and, if he wanted to play baseball, was he an infielder, was he an outfielder, was he a catcher?…It is always good to be as athletic as he is.

“…Then he jumped on the mound this summer and touched 94 and then it became, is he a pitcher, a hitter or both? It is one of those things that he may not know what he wants to do because he is so good about both.”

Delamar has decided to drop down to two sports.

“I have dropped the basketball so I can focus on off-season baseball,” Delamar said.

Delamar is the second Fayetteville 2025 prospect to commit to the Razorbacks as he joins Purple Bulldogs infielder and pitcher Landon Schaeffer (6-1, 155).

“Landon is a leader and it is good to have him around, especially when you get down,” Delamar said. “We’ve grown up playing together so we get each other and what to do for each other when we are down. It is just like a brotherhood.”

Delamar is a big fan of Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn, pitching coach Matt Hobbs and hitting coach Nate Thompson.

“Last summer, I started talking to them and they are so friendly,” Delamar said. It is like they want the best for me. They make it known and its just a good feeling to talk to any of them.”