Fayetteville’s Fab Lab Reopening on November 2

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Fab Lab in Fayetteville will reopen its doors to the public on November 2.

The Fab Lab has been closed for 10 months for repairs and renovations. During that time it transitioned its leadership to Director Glenn Whitman, owner-operator of Gear Gaming.

At the Fab Lab, the staff is available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to instruct visitors on how to use computer software, 3D printers, vinyl cutters, sewing machines, laser engravers, woodworking tools and more.

All of the technology is available for use by the public.