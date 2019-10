Saturday, Oct. 5 will be the last time they'll visit the park during 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Greedy Goats of NWA have returned to Wilson Park to clear invasive plants.

The goats will be at the park between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. Saturday, Oct. 5 will be the last time they’ll visit the park during 2019.

The goats eat honeysuckle, privet and other aggressive plants on the south side of the park.