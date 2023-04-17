FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police have confirmed that a body was found after responding to a domestic disturbance call, making it the first homicide of the year, according to police.

Around 9:30 p.m. on April 17, officers found a female dead on the street in front of a home on Thornhill Drive, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police.

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds. Police do not know if there are multiple murder weapons used as the investigation is ongoing.

A male suspect was in front of the residence when police arrived and was taken into custody. He is currently at a local hospital being treated for a stab wound.

Police are notifying the next of kin. Police say this is an isolated event and do not see a threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with KNWA/Fox24 for the latest.