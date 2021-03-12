Fayetteville’s invasive plant bounty is back

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville’s invasive plant bounty program is back for Spring 2021.

According to a release from the city on Friday, Fayetteville recognizes Bradford pear trees, bush honeysuckle, and Chinese privet as invasive species in our area.

The city will give one native tree or shrub to each person who cuts down a Bradford Pear or removes bush honeysuckle or Chinese privet on their property within city limits.

According to the city, these invasive species spread quickly and choke out our native trees, shrubs and flowers, which are more beneficial to the environment and wildlife.

As the city is unable to cut down trees or shrubs for residents, property owners should cut their tree or shrub or hire a company.

You can find a video of proper honeysuckle identification and removal from the city below. The same techniques for removing bush honeysuckle can be used to remove Chinese privet.

To qualify, residents are asked to take a picture of their cut-down Bradford Pear tree, Chinese privet, or bush honeysuckle in early spring. Then email the picture of the removed plant to urbanforestry@fayetteville-ar.gov, including your name, address and phone number.

The limit is one tree or shrub per household while supplies last. Plants will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. Fifty native trees and 25 native shrubs will be available.

Native shrub and tree species will be determined at a later date. Trees and shrubs will be made available without direct contact with staff due to COVID-19.