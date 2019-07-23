Fayetteville’s visitor center gets new look

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Experience Fayetteville Visitors Center is reopened after being closed for months.

The center located at 21 S. Block Ave. closed during March for renovations.

It was re-designed with guests in mind, said Molly Rawn, executive director of Experience Fayetteville.

Rawn said, ““Besides being the definitive source of what to do in Fayetteville and the region, we want the Experience Fayetteville Visitors Center to be a place guests can have fun and be inspired. We want people to walk in and immediately get a sense of our community and what makes Fayetteville amazing.”

Structural changes were designed by Modus Studio.