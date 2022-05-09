FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs announced the opening of Walker Park Splash Pad and Wilson Park Pool for the 2022 summer season.

According to a press release, the Walker Park Splash Pad will be open Saturday, May 14, through Sunday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Features of the splash pad include floor geysers and interactive above-ground sprays.

There is no fee to visit the splash pad. For splash pad rules and additional information, visit www.fayetteville-ar.gov/walkerpark.

The Wilson Park Pool will open Saturday, May 28, with open swim hours being 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Adult lap swim hours will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday and 12-1 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day weekend.

In addition to open swim and lap swimming, the Wilson Park Pool offers a variety of youth and adult swim lessons, a youth recreation swim team program, dive-in movies and private pool party reservations. Admission to the pool is $4 for adults and $3 for youth ages 15 and younger.

Multiple-visit passes, family passes and season passes are available. For more information, visit www.fayetteville-ar.gov/pool.

To learn more about Fayetteville’s Parks and Recreation offerings, call 479-444-3471 or visit www.fayetteville-ar.gov/parks.