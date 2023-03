FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Children interested in becoming police officers can sign up for the Youth Citizen’s Police Academy.

The YCPA is a Fayetteville program designed by the Fayetteville Police Department to give kids a glance into law enforcement operations.

Dates for rising 5th and 6th graders are June 26-30. Dates for rising 7th-12th graders are June 5-16 and July 10-21.

More information and applications can be found here.