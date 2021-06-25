FBI ALERT: Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace, could be located in Arkansas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The FBI is actively assisting the in the ongoing search for subject Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace. 

Wallace is alleged to have shot an officer from the Daytona Beach Police Department June 23 and is wanted for attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm. 

His whereabouts are currently unknown, and he should be considered armed and dangerous. Wallace could be in Arkansas due to possible ties and contacts in the state.

The DBPD and Volusia Sheriff’s Office are offering a reward totaling up to $200,000 for information leading to the successful apprehension of Wallace.

If you have any information, or know the whereabouts of Wallace, call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 1-386-671-5428 or the Little Rock FBI office at (501) 221-9100.

