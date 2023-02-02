FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The FBI in Little Rock and the New Orleans division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are looking for a Fort Smith man accused of unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device.

According to a press release from the Little Rock FBI, the two organizations ask for the public’s help locating Neil Ravi Mehta, 31.

The release says on January 31, 2023, FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans agents executed a federal search warrant at Mehta’s residence in Fort Smith.

Neil Mehta

Courtesy: Little Rock FBI Neil Mehta

Courtesy: Little Rock FBI

According to the release, investigators found multiple explosive devices inside his home.

The release says the explosives were rendered safe by federal agents, but Mehta remains at large.

The FBI says Mehta is described as being 5 ft. 11 in. and weighing 160 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The release says Mehta has ties to eastern Oklahoma; Atlanta, Ga.; Albuquerque, NM; Dallas, Texas; Denver, Colo.; Houston, Texas; Jackson Hole, Wy.; and New York City, as well as Pakistan and India.

According to the FBI, Mehta should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees Mehta, do not approach him, but immediately contact the local law enforcement agency or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.