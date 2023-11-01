LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The suspect in custody for the Le Flore County homicide investigation has been identified.

Kendall Forrester is being held in the Le Flore County Jail on suspicion of murder. He was brought in by Choctaw police.

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The FBI Oklahoma City office says that a suspect is in custody after a homicide investigation in the area of Wister and Heavener, Oklahoma.

Kayla McCleery, a spokesperson for the FBI office, says that there’s one victim and no identities have been released at this time.

Choctaw Nation Tribal Police are assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 to learn more.