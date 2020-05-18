FBI investigating PUA website data breach

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The FBI is now investigating the possible data breach of Arkansas’ Pandemic Unemployment website.
The breach was announced by the state on Saturday morning.
While the investigation continues, the state shut down the site to make sure it is safe and secure for users.
“The data was exploited and so that raises serious concerns. That is the reason the site had to be shut down,” Hutchinson said.
No date has been set for when the PUA website will go back online.
- 15 migrants arrested after their small boat capsizes on California coast
- Retailers across Arkansas open for business
- Arkansas Among the Top 12 for Wide Receiver With Long List of Offers
- Coronavirus tensions put strain on China trade deal
- He’s a natural! Baby Bowen Neighbors makes TV debut