FBI investigating social media posts after Capitol riots

Dawn breaks at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is calling for congressional action to rein in President Donald Trump after inciting last week’s deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Social media was and continue to be a large part of these investigations.

Steven d’Antuono with the FBI said the FBI was able to track and arrest multiple people through their social media posts before the riots on January 8.

You might be wondering why this whole thing wasn’t prevented if thousands of others were also posting about storming the Capitol. It’s the context that matters.

D’antuono said the FBI isn’t able to open an investigation into a post without a threat of violence or criminal activity.

“We have to separate the aspirational from the intentional and determine which of the individuals saying these dispicable things on the internet are just practicing keyboard bravado or they actually have the intent to do harm,” he said.

He added that while the riots were not linked to one specific post or person the conversations are being followed.