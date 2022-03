LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The FBI in Little Rock announced that it is seeking assistance in finding a wanted suspect.

According to a press release, De’untae’ Diggs, 26, is wanted for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. The FBI stated that they believe he may be in the central Arkansas area.

Diggs is described as approximately 6’4″ and 235 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information, please contact the FBI at 501-221-9100.