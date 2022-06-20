NEW ORLEANS, La. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for a Louisiana homicide.

The FBI Shreveport Resident Agency is working with the Shreveport Police Department

to solve the homicide of 17-year-old Shamia Little. On July 12, 2021, Little was discovered deceased approximately a quarter of a mile northwest of Douglas Williams Park in Shreveport.

Little died from a gunshot wound. It is reported that Little was last seen alive the night of July 6, 2021, at Douglas Williams Park (Kennedy Drive and Jacob Street) in Shreveport.

If you have any information related to the homicide, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or (1-504-816-3000) or submit a tip or information through tips.fbi.gov.