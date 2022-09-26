NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the location and recovery of Jason Lierl.

Lierl was last seen between the area of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County and County Road 1101 in Madison County on Jan. 25. His belongings were found in Fayetteville, Benton County, Madison County and Eagle Rock, Missouri.

When Lierl disappeared, he was living with his sister, Sara Wood. She’s still in disbelief that he hasn’t been found.

“His laugh, it doesn’t matter if you’re angry, his laugh will make you laugh. It’s very hard for me to imagine because of how kind he is to people, that somebody would potentially do something to him,” said Wood.

Mark Grimm with the Fayetteville FBI is hoping offering a financial incentive will drive people who were hesitant to come forward. He said the FBI usually gets a lot of information when big rewards are on the table.

“It becomes a matter of prioritizing and going through the information that does come in to try and determine what leads might be useful for the investigation,” said Grimm.

He said even small pieces of information together could lead investigators to find out what happened to Lierl.

Meanwhile, Wood can only speculate on what may have happened to her brother, but she’s hoping the reward will shed some light on Lierl’s whereabouts.

If you have any information on what happened to Lierl or where he might be, contact the FBI in Little Rock at (501) 221-9100, your local FBI office, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.