FBI raids apartment on Gregg Avenue in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided an apartment on the 1800 block of Gregg Avenue in Fayetteville early Thursday.

Connor Hagon, public affairs officer with the Little Rock FBI, said they were at the scene “performing law enforcement operations” and that flashbangs were used.

Hagon could not say if anyone was arrested during the operation, or why the FBI was the apartment.

Fayetteville police are aware of the operation but directed KNWA/FOX24 to the FBI when reached for comment.

Hagon said he could not release any more information at this time due to the ongoing federal investigation.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as we learn more about this developing story.