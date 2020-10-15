FBI working on protecting state’s elections

Voters line up outside to cast ballots in the general election at the Henrico County general registrar’s office in Henrico County, Va., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on the first day of the state’s 45-day early voting period. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The FBI is making sure your vote is protected.

Little Rock’s supervisory special agent Ryan Kennedy said several agencies are working together, ensurig a fair election.

Elections crime coordinators are dedicated to collecting information on crimes like voter suppression or intimidation.

The data can then be given to the appropriate agency to be taken care of.

Kennedy also said when it comes to getting your political news, don’t go to social media for the facts.

“If they see something on social media, see if they can find it somewhere else. Find it through local news sources or national news sources,” Kennedy said. “We really just need to get in the habit of educating ourselves.”

If you fall victim or witness any election crimes, the FBI encourages you to contact them at (501) 221-9100.