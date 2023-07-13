FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration made history by approving the first over-the-counter birth control pill.

Opill is the first hormonal contraceptive pill to be sold over the counter. Although the pill has been effective for years, it took longer for the FDA to approve it. For medical groups, this is a big win.

Director of pharmacy operations of Collier Drug Store Kathryn Spark says more reactionary birth control options like Plan B have been over the counter for more than a decade but approving a preventative birth control option is a big step in the right direction.

“Arkansas pharmacists are actually allowed to prescribe birth control. So it’s just the next level of layer of just including access to expanding access to new patients that may otherwise not have access to it,” said Spark.

According to the FDA, Opill is expected to remove all barriers to access and reduce the risk of unintended pregnancies. Spark says that what makes this pill different is how it might be easier to take and have better prices.

“Fortunately, the one that has been FDA approved, they’re able to approve it because it’s proven to be safe and effective. And that when it’s put over the counter, it’s because it’s easy to make it hard to mess up,” said Spark.

Spark also says patients should still consult with a physician before buying the pill, but she thinks it could help where access to health care is limited and for those who are uninsured.

The price for the pill will depend on the manufacturer, Perrigo Company, and the official cost has not been released yet.

Opill is expected to be available to buy in early 2024 and it will be available for all reproductive age groups.