Vaccine advisory committee endorses emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Members of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) endorsed an emergency use (EUA) for the first coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, December 10.

The endorsement of Pfizer’s vaccine, and its partner BioNTech, means the FDA will then decide on the emergency use authorization.

The panel, an independent agency, met for hours prior to announcing its decision. The moderator for the presentation was Kathrin U. Jansen, Ph.D. Senior VP and Head, Vaccine Research/Development for Pfizer.

VOTE

The FDA, VRBPAC voted on: Based on the totality of scientific evidence available, do the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its risk for use in individuals 16 years and older?

17 voted Yes

4 voted No

1 Abstained

Overall the VRBPAC agreed that the benefits outweigh the possible risks.

NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE

On Thursday, Pfizer announced that 50% of 43,448 participants who received the vaccine, the other half getting a placebo, showed that the candidate was “well-tolerated and demonstrated 95% efficacy in preventing COVID-19 in those without prior infection 7 days or more after the second dose,” the announcement was based from the New England Journal of Medicine.

In July, Pfizer signed an agreement with the U.K. to deliver 40 million doses in 2020/2021, according to its website.

The vaccine is expected to be given to health workers and long-term care facility residents/staff first. These are the two groups considered the top priority by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

On December 9, there were 3,124 COVID-19 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins dashboard.