FDA authorizes Moderna vaccine; where they will go first

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The FDA authorized a second COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to ship out this weekend.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said there are a few differences between Moderna’s vaccine and Pfizer’s.

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for people 16 and up while Moderna is authorized for those 18 and older.

Moderna vaccines can be shipped out in smaller orders, benefitting nursing homes that need smaller amounts of doses.

Dr. Dillaha also said Moderna vaccines are stored differently and do not require a special freezer, unlike Pfizers.



“When you thaw it, you can keep it in the refrigerator for about 30 days,” she said. “The Moderna- it’s also frozen but you can keep it at minus 20 degrees centigrade.”

Dr. Dillaha said long-term care workers and residents can expect to start seeing these vaccines in their facilities as early as this week. Once those are distributed, the next round will go to health care workers in hospitals who have not received the Pfizer vaccine.