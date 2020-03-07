FDA issues boxing warning for Singulair

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The FDA is issuing its strongest warning for a popular asthma and allergy drug.

The agency has announced it’s issuing a “boxed warning” for Singulair.

The new label will advise doctors to avoid prescribing the medication for mild symptoms especially those with hay fever.

The drug has carried a warning since 2008 about a link with an increased risk of depression, sleeping problems, and suicidal thoughts.

However, the FDA said a review of data last year shows the risks may outweigh the benefits in some patients.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories