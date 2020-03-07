FDA issues boxing warning for Singulair

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The FDA is issuing its strongest warning for a popular asthma and allergy drug.

The agency has announced it’s issuing a “boxed warning” for Singulair.

The new label will advise doctors to avoid prescribing the medication for mild symptoms especially those with hay fever.

The drug has carried a warning since 2008 about a link with an increased risk of depression, sleeping problems, and suicidal thoughts.

However, the FDA said a review of data last year shows the risks may outweigh the benefits in some patients.