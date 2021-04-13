FDA pause J&J COVID-19 vaccine; 6 blood clotting cases reported

FILE – In this March 25, 2021 file photo, a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is shown in a refrigerator at a clinic in Washington state. A batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine failed quality standards and can’t be used, the drug giant said late Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The drugmaker didn’t say how many doses were lost, and it wasn’t clear how the problem would impact future deliveries. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Nearly 7 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the U.S. as of April 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

After reviewing data, the CDC said there have been six reported cases in the U.S. that have caused a rare and severe type of blood clot. Because of this, the FDA recommended to “pause” the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia),” the CDC stated.

FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Dr. Peter Marks said they are reviewing data, “involving six reports of a rare type of blood clot … of the clots seen in the United States, one case was fatal and one patient is in critical condition.”

On Wednesday, April 13, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will meet to review the situation. Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. José, Romero chairs the ACIP.

The six cases involved women between the ages of 18 and 48. Symptoms happened six to 13 days after getting vaccinated.

Treatment for CVST is different than other types of blood clots. Usually, an anticoagulant drug, heparin, is used, but in this setting that may be dangerous, and another treatment drug needs to be given, according to the CDC.

People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following the COVID-19 vaccination very seriously,” said the CDC.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is also doing its own investigation of the Janssen vaccine.

The vaccine received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the FDA in late February.

The ACIP met from February 28 to March 1, 2021, about COVID-19 vaccines. The committee, and other doctors, reviewed Janssen’s single-dose vaccine in five different reports.