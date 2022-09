FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fearless Friday Player of the week goes to Bixby quarterback Austin Havens.

Austin Havens had a spectacular week two against Springdale Har-Ber throwing a couple of touchdowns.

He also ran in two touchdowns of his own to start the game off, and his team just pummeled Har-ber in the end. Bixby went up by 40, and the rest is history.