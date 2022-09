FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fearless Friday Player of the Week award goes to Rogers High School’s Graycen Cash.

Graycen pulled through for the Mountaineers last week after they took down their second opponent in a row this season.

Cash ended with a stat line of 9 receptions with a total of 176 yards along with two touchdowns to help his team with the 49-21 victory over Bishop Kelley in Oklahoma on the road.