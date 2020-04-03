11 flu-related deaths in Arkansas last week raise state total to 116, ADH reports

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reports 11 additional people died of influenza-related illness in the state last week.

In its weekly flu report for the week ending Saturday, March 28, the ADH reports 150 positive cases of influenza in the state. The department stresses this number reflects only a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

Since September 29, 2019, when the ADH began tracking numbers this flu season, 35,900 positive cases have been reported in Arkansas.

Information: Arkansas Department of Health

The CDC estimates a total of 24,000 flu deaths have occurred nationwide.

You can view the weekly flu report and see more information from the Arkansas Department of Health here.