16-year-old boy drowns attempting to swim across Buffalo National River

SEARCY COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 16-year-old boy drowned in the Buffalo River on Monday while attempting to swim across the river “in deep and swift current,” according to officials with the National Park Service on Tuesday.

Eyewitness reports said the 16-year-old from Newport, Arkansas, whose name has not been released, began struggling as he neared the other side of the river and went underwater, never resurfacing.

Officials say he was not wearing a life jacket.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., National Park Service Rangers arrived at the scene in the park’s Middle District at Grinder’s Ferry and searched the area with motorboats.

Divers with the Searcy County Sheriff’s Office and Searcy County Dive Team also responded and entered the water at approximately 6:50 p.m.

Nearly an hour later, at 7:45 p.m., the Searcy County Dive Team recovered the body of the young man in 10-to-15 feet of “swift and murky water.”

The National Parks Service says currents and underwater obstructions exist in rivers and creeks, making swimming more challenging. Coldwater temperatures can be shocking to the body, causing physical reaction times to slow.

Park officials say you can prevent drownings by wearing life jackets and closely supervising children.

The river level was “moderate” at the time of the incident. Visit the USGS website at https://ar.water.usgs.gov/buffaloriver/ to view current river levels.