FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., (KFTA/KNWA) — Senate Bill 495 is the “Protect Arkansas Act” and it puts several things into effect this year. One of those things is the formation of the Recidivism Reduction Task Force.

“Part of the Governor’s wide-ranging protect Arkansas, some of it is now in place thanks to the change in the year is beyond just some changes to the way we handle parole eligibility and adding some new additional statutes for our use as prosecutors,” said Bryan Sexton, Chief Deputy prosecuting attorney of Benton County.

The task force will have members of the Judiciary and Legislature, prosecutors, and victim assistance coordinators.

“One of the hard parts of the criminal justice system is each stakeholder kind of sees a different angle of criminal law that other stakeholders may not be that familiar with,” said Sexton.

“We wanted experts in the room and these are all people who have experience in the criminal justice space,” said District One State Senator Ben Gilmore.

The task force will be determining what programs help lower the chance of a person reoffending. According to Gilmore, Arkansas has a 50% reoffend rate.

“People who get out of prison are reoffending and are ending up right back in incarceration. And that’s not a number that you want that high,” said Gilmore.

Gilmore says it’s vital for the state of Arkansas to help prepare inmates to live beyond bars.

“Making sure they have things as simple as a resume when they leave, they have access to their birth certificates so they can get a job or place to stay,” said Gilmore.

To read Senate Bill 495 click here.