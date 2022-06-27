NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The 5 Seconds of Summer show scheduled for Tuesday, June 28, at the Walmart AMP has been rescheduled to Tuesday, July 26.

According to a press release, tickets for the original date will be valid for the rescheduled date. If you cannot attend, refunds are available until July 11 by contacting the box office at 479-443-5600.

The band made the following statement on social media: