NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The 5 Seconds of Summer show scheduled for Tuesday, June 28, at the Walmart AMP has been rescheduled to Tuesday, July 26.
According to a press release, tickets for the original date will be valid for the rescheduled date. If you cannot attend, refunds are available until July 11 by contacting the box office at 479-443-5600.
The band made the following statement on social media:
Following medical advice, we will be postponing our show in Arkansas tomorrow night. The new date will be July 26th so Rogers, AR will officially be our last show of the North American TMH tour! We are so sorry to cause inconvenience to your plans, but we promise for those of you who can still make it, we will put on the show of your lives. In the meantime, please join us in giving Ash the privacy to rest up and get back to full fitness. Ticket information will be sent to current ticket holders directly via email. Lots of love 5SOS5 Seconds of Summer social media post